Srinagar: A prized forest delicacy among the world’s most expensive mushrooms is collapsing in the wild even as scientists in Kashmir say they may have found a way to cultivate it.
From forest to lab: Kashmir’s prized Gucchi mushroom gets a cultivation fix
SummaryWith wild output collapsing and global competition rising, Kashmir scientists are testing whether the elusive Gucchi mushroom can be cultivated at scale.
Srinagar: A prized forest delicacy among the world’s most expensive mushrooms is collapsing in the wild even as scientists in Kashmir say they may have found a way to cultivate it.
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