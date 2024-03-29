Industry
From Gorakhpur to Gatwick, Indian airlines have big plans for this summer
Anu Sharma 4 min read 29 Mar 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Summary
- With destinations like Darbhanga and Prayagraj on Akasa Air's radar, and Air India planning to launch direct flights to Ho Chi Minh City, among other places, Indian airlines are amped up for the upcoming summer travel
This summer, the skies are opening wider for travellers in India, thanks to a surge in both leisure and business travel and significant improvements in airport infrastructure across the country.
