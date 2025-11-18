From growth to guardrails: Why NBFCs are reining in loans to MSMEs
India's non-bank lenders, like Bajaj Finance and IIFL Finance, are slowing MSME loan growth due to rising credit risks and bad debts. They are shifting focus to secured lending and tighter underwriting amid external shocks, particularly from US tariffs impacting small businesses.
Non-bank lenders are turning cautious on lending to small enterprises, as defaults rise following a lending spree to borrowers with weak credit profiles.
