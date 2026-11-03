Creators take the party offline to build brands and unlock new revenue streams

Rudrani Chattopadhyay
5 min read3 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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India's creator base has grown more than fourfold, from 9.6 lakh in 2020 to 41.2 lakh in 2025, according to a report by the Indian School of Business and HashFame.
Summary
As India's creator base grows, influencers are taking audiences offline through festivals, workshops and gatherings to build communities and diversify earnings. Festivals like Halloween and Diwali have added momentum, while brands gain new opportunities to engage audiences in person.

With millions of content creators competing for attention on social media, many are taking their digital communities offline through festivals, workshops, meet-ups and live events. The festive season has given this trend a further boost, with creators organising themed gatherings around occasions such as Halloween and Diwali to engage followers. These events also offer creators an opportunity to diversify their revenue streams beyond brand partnerships and platform monetisation.

India's creator base has grown more than fourfold, from 9.6 lakh in 2020 to 41.2 lakh in 2025, according to a report by the Indian School of Business and HashFame.

Also Read | India’s small creators are winning audiences, but losing payment certainty

“In a sea of content, a unique, well-executed offline experience is a powerful way for a creator to stand out, strengthen their brand and offer something truly exclusive. It’s a move from a one-to-many broadcast model to a many-to-many community model,” said Prachi Bali, executive vice-president & business head, Propagate India, Publicis Groupe India’s full-stack digital agency.

Divay Agarwal, founder of Khooni Monday, a horror storytelling YouTube channel with over six million subscribers, has taken his digital fandom offline with HorrorCon, a horror and pop-culture festival that taps into the Halloween season. Organised by his media company The Mad Virus (TMV), the festival features live storytelling, cosplay, gaming and film screenings.

What began as a one-day pilot at Siri Fort in New Delhi in 2024 became a two-day festival at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, in 2025. The 2026 edition was held at the same venue on 31 October and 1 November, attracting over 25,000 people.

Also Read | From brand deals to own brands: creators bet on their audiences

Investment in HorrorCon increased by 70% between 2024 and 2026, with over 3.4 crore spent on the festival's third edition in 2026, compared with approximately 2 crore in 2025.

“Ticket sales account for approximately 50% of HorrorCon’s revenue, followed by brand partnerships at 40%. The remaining 10% comes from exhibitors, merchandise, retail and food-and-beverage partnerships,” Agarwal said.

Venue, infrastructure, experience design and fabrication, stage and technical production, artists, security, logistics, permissions, staffing and marketing are the major cost items of organising HorrorCon.

HorrorCon’s audience quadrupled from over 5,000 in 2024 to more than 20,000 in 2025, while reported digital impressions across the editions exceeded 1.5 billion. TMV has an estimated valuation of over $10 million.

Creator-led live experiences are gaining traction in India as the organised live events market expands. The segment grew about 44% in 2025 to 14,500 crore, from 10,100 crore in 2024, and is projected to reach 19,600 crore by 2028, according to a FICCI-EY report.

“With so much content competing for attention online, giving people a reason to come together in person can make that relationship more meaningful. It doesn’t mean every creator needs to host live shows or meet-and-greets. The format has to make sense for their content and their audience. For some, it could be a live performance; for others, a small gathering, a workshop or a curated trip,” said Sudeep Subash, partner and chief revenue officer at Collective Artists Network, a new age media company.

For brands, these experiences also offer an opportunity to generate creator-led content that can be amplified to drive engagement. “In the one to two weeks following an offline event, creators typically see a 10–20% increase in online engagement on their platforms. This is fuelled by attendees posting their own content from the event and feeling more connected to the creator’s subsequent digital content. The user-generated content alone is a massive marketing asset,” Bali said.

Travel influencer Isa Khan, who has nearly two million Instagram followers, has partnered with brands such as Canon and Samsung to conduct photography and content creation workshops. The workshops were free for participants, with the brands sponsoring the events rather than Khan charging attendees a fee.

“I think this is an interesting model because it allows creators to monetise their expertise while keeping the experience accessible to all of their audience. Brands in turn get an opportunity to engage with people who are genuinely interested in their products and the creator’s work,” Khan said.

Canon and Samsung did not respond to Mint's queries until press time.

Also Read | Small influencers make a big festive splash this season

The offline pivot also extends to micro-influencers (10,000-100,000 followers) and nano-influencers (fewer than 10,000), who are bringing their online communities together in person.

One such initiative is a Diwali party in Kolkata being organised by lifestyle creators Anuska Sinha, Kritika Pareek and Sunita Pandey, who have 22,100, 11,000 and 44,000 Instagram followers, respectively. The trio expects 15-20 people to attend, with a budget of 10,000-12,000, including 3,200 for the venue. Brand collaborations with skincare brand WishCare and The Kitchenette, a cooking studio and patisserie, are helping offset some of the costs.

“This first event is essentially a test run, so I’m investing a considerable amount myself while keeping the overall cost accessible for attendees. I’m not looking at this event for profit. It’s more of an experiment to understand the format and build towards future experiences that can be profitable,” Sinha said.

Sinha added that she also plans to host a Christmas party this year. Next year, she hopes to explore coffee raves, stranger meet-and-greets, Halloween gatherings and Bengali cultural events such as Durga Puja celebrations and Bengali New Year, or Poila Boishakh.

Shivangi Jha, an actor, influencer and event host with 1,40,000 Instagram followers, has built her online and offline presence in parallel. She has hosted more than 50 events over the past two years, while carrying on with her digital enterprise.

Jha sees event hosting, sponsored events and real-life brand integrations as ways to diversify her earnings beyond digital brand partnerships.

“Hosting an event provides professional income without necessarily requiring the anchor to bear production costs, whereas organising an independent experience involves greater responsibility for investment, marketing and profitability,” she said.

“For creators looking to build sustainable businesses, I think the opportunity lies in understanding which model best fits their audience, expertise and resources,” she added.

About the Author

Rudrani Chattopadhyay

Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.

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