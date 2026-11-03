Creators take the party offline to build brands and unlock new revenue streams

“With so much content competing for attention online, giving people a reason to come together in person can make that relationship more meaningful. It doesn’t mean every creator needs to host live shows or meet-and-greets. The format has to make sense for their content and their audience. For some, it could be a live performance; for others, a small gathering, a workshop or a curated trip,” said Sudeep Subash, partner and chief revenue officer at Collective Artists Network, a new age media company.