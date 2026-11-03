With millions of content creators competing for attention on social media, many are taking their digital communities offline through festivals, workshops, meet-ups and live events. The festive season has given this trend a further boost, with creators organising themed gatherings around occasions such as Halloween and Diwali to engage followers. These events also offer creators an opportunity to diversify their revenue streams beyond brand partnerships and platform monetisation.
Creators take the party offline to build brands and unlock new revenue streams
SummaryAs India's creator base grows, influencers are taking audiences offline through festivals, workshops and gatherings to build communities and diversify earnings. Festivals like Halloween and Diwali have added momentum, while brands gain new opportunities to engage audiences in person.
With millions of content creators competing for attention on social media, many are taking their digital communities offline through festivals, workshops, meet-ups and live events. The festive season has given this trend a further boost, with creators organising themed gatherings around occasions such as Halloween and Diwali to engage followers. These events also offer creators an opportunity to diversify their revenue streams beyond brand partnerships and platform monetisation.
About the Author
Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.
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