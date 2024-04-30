From long retreats to short escapes: The changing face of villa holidays
Villa holiday booking patterns are becoming shorter because of new supply, but that may not be a bad thing as quality is seen improving
Once characterized by long stays during the pandemic-induced move to remote work, the trend for villa rentals is now evolving into a new normal. Even as occupancy rates have shrunk significantly from their peak, operators remain bullish on the segment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message