From M&A to AI, how CFOs are mapping out the year ahead
Walden Siew , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Jan 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Summary
- Corporate leaders are searching for greater efficiencies and implementing acquisition plans heading into 2025.
Corporate chiefs spent much of the year concerned about inflation and the U.S. election and generally focused on how to wring more operational efficiencies out of their organizations. While 2025 brings more clarity ahead on many fronts, one constant remains: managing change.
