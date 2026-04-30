From office parks to data centres: How Indian REITs are mirroring global diversification trends

For Indian investors, the term Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) has become synonymous with sprawling IT parks. Since the first REIT was listed in India in 2019, the market has been dominated by a very specific asset – Grade-A office space. More recently, Indian REITs are beginning to shed their ‘office-only’ image as they start to mirror a transformation that seasoned global markets underwent decades ago.

To understand where India is going, we first have to look at where the rest of the world already is. Globally, the REIT market is a much larger universe of specialized assets. In mature markets like the United States, Singapore or Japan, you can invest in REITs that own almost anything. These could include cell towers and timberlands, hospitals and student housing, until a few years ago.

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Currently, India is in the early stages of this evolution. While the global REIT menu is extensive, the Indian market essentially offers two primary flavours: commercial (office) and retail (malls). But as the market matures, the underlying collateral (which is essentially the actual buildings that back your investment) is becoming more varied, resilient and exciting.

A journey towards specialisation In the 1960s, when REITs first gained traction in the US, they looked a lot like the market in India today, which consists mostly of apartments and offices. However, as economies evolved, so did the need for different types of real estate.

Take Singapore as an example. The Singaporean REIT (S-REIT) market is known for its diversity. Investors hold units in industrial REITs that own high-tech factories, healthcare REITs that own private hospitals, and hospitality REITs that own luxury hotels. This diversification is a resilience strategy. If the office sector faces a downturn due to hybrid work trends, the healthcare or logistics sectors often act as a buffer.

The popularity of Data Centre REITs Globally, some of the best-performing REITs over the last decade have been Data Centre REITs. As the world moves toward AI, cloud computing and 5G, the demand for the physical buildings that house servers has skyrocketed.

In India, the data centre boom is no longer a distant prospect. With the government’s push for data localisation and the massive digital consumption by over a billion-plus people, the physical infrastructure of the internet is becoming a prime asset class. While Indian REITs are currently heavy on IT parks, industry trends suggest the next phase of maturity, mirroring markets like Hong Kong and Tokyo, will likely see these integrated into institutional portfolios. India’s data centre capacity is projected to grow from 1.4 GW in 2025 to 9 GW by 2030. That’s a 6x jump that requires billions in capital, the exact kind of capital REITs provide.

The role of logistics Another area where India is mirroring global trends is in the industrial and warehousing sector. In established markets, logistics REITs are often favoured by institutional investors because they are the physical backbone of e-commerce.

Historically, Indian warehousing was fragmented, composed mostly of small godowns in unregulated areas. Today, the National Logistics Policy and the formalisation of the supply chain have paved the way for the development of massive Grade-A industrial parks. By moving into this space, Indian REITs are diversifying their risk. While an office lease might depend on a software giant's hiring trends, a warehousing lease depends on how many people order groceries or electronics online. This consumption-linked income provides a different kind of stability compared to the service-led income of IT parks.

Why diversification matters for the Indian investor One might ask: Why should the average investor care whether a REIT owns a mall in Lucknow or a warehouse in Bhiwandi, Thane, rather than an office park in Gachibowli, Hyderabad? The answer lies in economic resilience.

Every industry has its own cycle. The IT sector might have a slow year, but retail consumption might be booming. By blending different asset types, a REIT becomes less vulnerable to a slump in any single industry.

As the market evolves, specialised REITs are set to gain prominence. Office parks will remain the bedrock of India’s REIT story, long seen as the Grade-A backbone of urban commercial real estate. But the narrative is expanding. For investors, this means portfolios are no longer just tied to the fortunes of the IT sector. They are increasingly linked to a wider economic ecosystem, from data centres powering digital services to malls driving consumption and warehouses enabling e-commerce, broadening both exposure and opportunity.