From rock to rap, artists are doubling down on videogames to reach new listeners

Less than a decade ago, when people still mostly purchased games printed on discs, artists had to strike deals to have their music included in a new release several months before its launch date. Today, new tracks can be added to a game at any time with a simple software update.Technological advancements in recent years also explain why games can now host interactive concerts, listening parties and other events with millions of players simultaneously. And the improvements have made it possible for developers to turn artists into playable characters and add them to a game post-release.