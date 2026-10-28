From sarees to perfumes, creators launch consumer brands as scaling challenges persist

A creator's voice

Paul’s venture illustrates how a creator’s business need not fall within their content niche. “A creator’s individual voice and perspective play a big role in why they want to build something of their own. They have spent years understanding their audience, what they connect with and what they respond to. The alignment between their content and the product category matters because it gives people a reason to believe in their brand. But I don’t think a creator necessarily has to stay within their niche,” said Sudeep Subash, partner and chief revenue officer at talent-management firm Collective Artists Network.