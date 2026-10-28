From sarees to perfumes, creators launch consumer brands as scaling challenges persist

Rudrani Chattopadhyay
5 min read28 Oct 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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Testing demand before launch can help creators avoid committing capital to products that may not find enough buyers.
Summary
Content creators have followed celebrities into consumer businesses to cut dependence on brand partnerships, but a large audience is no guarantee of success. For newer entrants, high upfront costs and the ability to generate repeat purchases remain key tests of business sustainability. 

Mumbai: A growing number of content creators are moving beyond paid brand partnerships to launch their own consumer businesses, to capitalize on their relationships with followers to find initial customers and test demand.

Mint spoke with at least three creator-led consumer brands spanning sarees, furniture and clothing. The trend comes as India’s creator economy expands, even as some celebrity-backed consumer brands struggle to sustain growth. For smaller creators, an engaged niche audience can provide an initial customer base, but industry experts say long-term success depends on product quality, customer retention and the ability to attract buyers beyond their followers.

Also Read | India’s small creators are winning audiences, but losing payment certainty

Lifestyle creators Shivani Manchekar and Yash Mathadhikari launched their saree brand Padmora on 11 October with about 15 lakh of personal savings. The initial stock sold out within three days, and the brand has had 180 buyers since, the founders said.

The country’s creator base grew more than fourfold, from 960,000 in 2020 to 4.12 million in 2025, according to a July 2026 report by the Indian School of Business and HashFame, a platform that connects brands and creators. Kofluence, an influencer-marketing ad-tech platform, valued India’s influencer-marketing industry at 3,000-3,500 crore in 2025 and projects 4,500-5,000 crore by 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 22%.

A big following is no guarantee of a lasting business. Actor Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E and cricketer Virat Kohli’s fashion label WROGN, both present across social media, quick commerce and offline retail, have faced financial pressure. 82°E’s revenue fell 30% to 14.7 crore in FY25, with losses of 12.26 crore, while WROGN’s losses widened 32% to 75 crore, Mint reported on 1 May 2026. Mint also reported on 27 March 2025 that Shahid Kapoor’s label Skult and Anushka Sharma’s clothing brand Nush were struggling.

“Smaller creators have an advantage: they understand their niche communities more closely,” said Tarun Bansal, founder of influencer marketing firm Viral Fuel Studios. “Instead of investing heavily in a flashy launch, they should start with one strong product, build genuine customer trust and focus on retention rather than just views. Influence can bring customers through the door, but only a good product can make them return.”

Also Read | The creator dilemma: Speaking up may cost followers, but silence has a price too

Other examples include perfume brand Sarkar, launched by actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam in July 2026, and Underneat, an innerwear and shapewear brand launched by actor, comedian and content creator Kusha Kapila in April 2025. Neither brand responded to Mint’s queries by press time.

Challenges

Launching a consumer brand is more capital-intensive for creators than offering services such as courses or consulting. “Consumer brands require working capital for product development, inventory, packaging, marketing, fulfilment and returns,” said Shweta Kaushal, founder and director of influencer-marketing and talent-management agency CreatorCult. Distribution costs and rising customer-acquisition expenses add to the challenge as brands expand beyond their founders’ audiences, she added.

Testing demand before launch can help creators avoid committing capital to products that may not find enough buyers. Raj Mishra, managing director and chief executive of influencer-marketing firm Chtrbox, said creators should establish a clear product proposition and validate demand before investing in a launch.

“Run pre-orders or waitlists with a small deposit. Launch a limited drop or small batch to measure conversion, repeat rate and return rate. Poll and survey the audience on specific problems and price points,” Mishra said. “Most importantly, test whether people outside the creator’s audience will buy it, for example with small paid campaigns to cold audiences,” he added.

Amrita Paul, a mechanical engineer and beauty, fashion and lifestyle creator, founded FurnNsteel, a steel furniture manufacturing business, in 2019. The company operates largely on a business-to-business model, selling to wholesalers, dealers and distributors, as well as individual consumers.

“Having worked as a content creator with several consumer brands, I had observed a gap between online and offline marketing. When I started FurnNsteel, I made sure to build brand awareness across multiple platforms to maximise visibility, alongside offline campaigns,” Paul said.

FurnNsteel’s revenue grew 12% year-on-year in FY26, while its net profit has grown by 8-10% annually, according to Paul. The number of new customers it acquires each year has increased by 10%, she added. Paul did not disclose the business’s absolute financial figures or initial investment, but reported a 100% repeat-purchase rate.

A creator's voice

Paul’s venture illustrates how a creator’s business need not fall within their content niche. “A creator’s individual voice and perspective play a big role in why they want to build something of their own. They have spent years understanding their audience, what they connect with and what they respond to. The alignment between their content and the product category matters because it gives people a reason to believe in their brand. But I don’t think a creator necessarily has to stay within their niche,” said Sudeep Subash, partner and chief revenue officer at talent-management firm Collective Artists Network.

Cohort Studio, a clothing label launched in Ahmedabad in 2024 by lifestyle and fashion creator Vidhisha Patel and fashion creator Dhruvi Godhani, generates 80% of its sales through offline channels, with social media accounting for the remaining 20%. The founders started the business with an initial investment of 1 lakh and reported steady growth since launch, but did not disclose financial figures.

“One of the biggest challenges is managing production, inventory and marketing while trying to build a brand that stands out in a crowded market. Fashion involves a lot of planning, from sourcing fabrics and developing designs to organising shoots and launching collections,” Patel said.

Also Read | Another round of price hikes looms as packaging gets costlier

The move into consumer businesses comes as creators continue to navigate uncertainty around earnings from brand partnerships. Siddarth Singhal, head of talent at Creators@Collective, the creator representation arm of Collective Artists Network, previously told Mint that nano creators, who typically have 1,000-10,000 followers, can earn 10,000-15,000 per campaign, while micro creators, with 10,000-100,000 followers, can earn 25,000-50,000 or more.

While a large following can help a brand gain visibility, reach alone does not determine whether customers will return. As Bansal put it, influence can bring customers through the door, but only a good product can make them come back.

About the Author

Rudrani Chattopadhyay

Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.

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