From sarees to perfumes, creators launch consumer brands as scaling challenges persist

Mumbai: A growing number of content creators are moving beyond paid brand partnerships to launch their own consumer businesses, to capitalize on their relationships with followers to find initial customers and test demand.
Mint spoke with at least three creator-led consumer brands spanning sarees, furniture and clothing. The trend comes as India’s creator economy expands, even as some celebrity-backed consumer brands struggle to sustain growth. For smaller creators, an engaged niche audience can provide an initial customer base, but industry experts say long-term success depends on product quality, customer retention and the ability to attract buyers beyond their followers.