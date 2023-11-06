From social-media stars to the Mexican army, everyone wants to run an airline

There are two measures of the recovery of the airline industry to its pre-covid altitude. First, data show that the 1.1bn seats on sale worldwide in July and August were only a whisker below levels in 2019. Seasoned observers point to a second, more subjective gauge: a slew of announcements of new or resurrected airlines with unlikely owners, dubious business models or questionably niche routes. Entrepreneurs are again being drawn to an industry that has long offered the glamour and excitement that a moth sees in a flame.