Inside food companies’ scramble to dial back health claims

The Whole Truth no longer claims there is “No Added Sugar” in its chocolate bars. Instead, in a sudden effort to live up to its name, the packaged food company has replaced those words with the more specific “Sweetened with Dates”.
Similarly, MasterChow has removed the words “100% Natural” and “healthy” from its ramen packaging.
The Whole Truth and MasterChow are not alone. Over the past few months, words have begun disappearing from food packs and associated material across the industry.
Marketing teams have been busy rewriting website copy, reviewing advertisements and sending product labels back to lawyers before they go to print.
The catalyst is a regulator that has become far more active. Over the past few months, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to dozens of food and wellness brands, including direct-to-consumer companies such as The Health Factory and Troovy, questioning health and nutrition claims on products ranging from protein-rich foods to electrolyte drinks.
In a notice sent to Heritage Foods, the regulator said, “The claim ‘Fresh Paneer’ does not satisfy the conditions stipulated under Schedule V for the use of the term ‘Fresh’. Accordingly, the use of the word ‘Fresh’ is liable to mislead consumers and is considered misleading.”
FSSAI also said use of the word ‘Healthy’ in the trademark ‘Healthy Happiness,’ which Heritage Foods uses as its tagline, does not comply with FSSAI regulations. “The use of the term is likely to create the impression that the product inherently promotes or enhances health, thereby rendering the claim misleading,” the regulator said.
The regulator’s recent notice to Cipzer Nutraceuticals over claims on its juice capsules has also drawn attention to another commonly used marketing term: FSSAI Approved. The term appears on the packaging and websites of several food brands, even though FSSAI does not specifically endorse individual food products. The phrase, however, leads gullible shoppers into believing a product has received a governmental seal of approval.
While regulatory notices are not new, founders and compliance experts say the latest action has sent a message well beyond the companies that received them.
The timing is significant. India’s wellness food market has exploded over the past five years, giving rise to brands such as The Whole Truth, Yoga Bar, Eat Better, Daily Punch, and The Func Lab. They built businesses around the promise that packaged food could also be healthy, charged a premium, and tapped into India’s fast-growing wellness market, estimated to be worth more than $60 billion, according to Grand View Research. The words on the pack became as important as the ingredients inside.
Labels matter because consumers pay attention to them, say experts. In a Mint survey of about 50 respondents, 90% said they had bought a packaged food product because of a health claim on the label. Most said they purchase such ‘better-for-you’ foods regularly, and nearly two-thirds said they would be less likely to buy the product if those claims disappeared.
Now, every claim is being examined more closely than before. Founders say the question is no longer simply whether a claim will appeal to consumers, but whether it will withstand regulatory scrutiny.
The change is also playing out in the offices of regulatory consultants. “Five categories dominate almost every conversation we have today,” says Ashwin Bhadri, founder and chief executive of Equinox Labs, an air, water and food testing laboratory. “Claims around ‘no added sugar,’ ‘zero sugar,’ ‘naturally sweet’ and ‘no refined sugar’ top the list. Then come ‘high protein,’ ‘natural,’ ‘clean label’, organic claims, and gut health and immunity.”