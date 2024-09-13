FSSAI directs state/UTs to keep vigil on sale and manufacturing of sweets and milk-based products during festivals

  • Preventive actions including special surveillance and enforcement drives can ensure the safety of food products, the regulator said.

Priyanka Sharma
Published13 Sep 2024, 03:48 PM IST
The food regulator said chances of food adulteration increase with demand during the festive season.
The food regulator said chances of food adulteration increase with demand during the festive season.

The national food regulator has directed officials in all states and Union Territories to maintain “strict vigil” on the manufacture and sale of sweets, savouries, milk and milk products to check adulteration during the ongoing festive season.

Demand for sweets, savouries and products such as ghee, khoya, and paneer surges during the festive season, increasing the chances of such products being adulterated, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said.

In such a scenario, preventive actions including special surveillance and enforcement drives by food safety officers and designated officers can curb such practices effectively and ensure the safety of such products, Inoshi Sharma, executive director, (regulatory compliance) at FSSAI, said in a letter to state and UT food commissioners.

Also Read: ‘Human finger in ice cream, cockroach in IRCTC food’: Recent incidents spark food safety concerns in India

“Accordingly, it is requested that strict vigil is to be kept on the manufacturing and sale of sweets, savouries, milk and milk products… during the ongoing festive season in your respective jurisdictions,” Sharma said in the letter.

The regulator also said frequent enforcement and surveillance drives must be conducted to prevent malpractices and that mobile-testing units must be deployed at key places.

Mobile units

“Also, the Food Safety on Wheels (FSW), where available, are to be positioned in prominent markets and/or on the basis of specific intelligence inputs so as to ensure that such products are safe to consume and are strictly as per the respective food products standards. The matter may be treated as most important,” she said. FSW refers to the mobile food-testing units that have been dispatched to the states and UTs.

Also Read: In a pickle: Why it’s time for Fssai to wake up and crack the whip

Over 20% of the food samples tested in two of the past three years failed to meet the standards set by the regulator. The number of samples tested increased more than fourfold to over 451,000 in FY24.

The FSSAI has detected 105,907 non-conforming food samples in the country over the past three years. In FY21, 28,347 of 107,829 samples - or 26% - did not meet the FSSAI’s standards. In FY22, 32,934 of the 144,345 samples tested - or 23% - did not conform to the food safety parameters.

Also Read: Post spices controversy, FSSAI cancels manufacturing licences of 111 spice firms

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryFSSAI directs state/UTs to keep vigil on sale and manufacturing of sweets and milk-based products during festivals

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue