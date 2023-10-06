FSSAI orders confectioners to use safe ingredients for festive sales
Last year, the food regulator 1,72,687 food samples out of which 44,421 food samples were found non-conforming to the FSSAI’s standard
New Delhi: Ahead of festivals, the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed sweet manufacturers to follow FSSAI guidelines, follow good manufacturing practices and purchase raw materials like milk, khoya and paneer from licensed vendors in FSSAI lists. The idea is to lower the risk of food adulteration commonly found in sweets during festivals.