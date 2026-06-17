India ends food licence renewals, raises turnover limits for businesses

Priyanka Sharma
4 min read17 Jun 2026, 10:20 AM IST
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Experts caution that perpetual licences must be accompanied by continuous food safety monitoring and enforcement.(Pexels)
Summary
FSSAI has introduced perpetual food business licences, ending five-year renewals for over 6.7 mn operators. The reform also exempts many street vendors from separate registration, raises turnover thresholds for licences, and aims to boost ease of doing business in India's $600-billion food sector.

New Delhi: The government has revamped food safety licensing norms for businesses by introducing perpetual validity for registrations and operational licences, eliminating the need for periodic renewals, in a sweeping reform aimed at boosting India's India’s $600-billion food economy.

The changes under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) framework remove the need for licence renewals every five years, easing compliance for over 6.7 million food businesses and startups in the country, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

The new FSSAI rules also bring street vendors, hawkers, mobile food operators, and localized carts into the formal fold by deeming those registered under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act of 2014 as compliant with the core Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006. According to the government, India has an estimated two million street food vendors, hawkers, mobile food trucks, and localized carts.

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“There will be no need for separate registration in FSSAI for running their business. It will benefit more than 10 lakh street food vendors by eliminating the requirement of multiple registration across departments,” said the first of the two government officials cited earlier, both speaking on condition of anonymity.

The government has integrated the FSSAI licensing portal with the National Single Window System (NSWS) under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to help new applicants with an easier and timely registration process wherein food business operators (FBOs) will not have to furnish similar overlapping information, data and documents on multiple online portals for different licenses and registrations.

The move also entails a significant upward revision in annual turnover thresholds that determine the level of FSSAI registration or licensing required by food business operators, including restaurants, cloud kitchens, hawkers, and packaged food brands. The revenue ceiling for basic registration—typically meant for small food businesses—has been raised from 12 lakh to 1.5 crore. The annual turnover range for a state licence, usually required by mid-sized operators, has been expanded from 12 lakh– 30 crore to 1.5 crore– 50 crore, while businesses with turnover above 50 crore will now require a central licence, up from the earlier threshold of 30 crore.

“These policies were approved in March 2026 and have now been implemented nationwide. The government has made food safety licences and registration perpetual. Previously, these permits were valid for a maximum period of 5 years before requiring a renewal application,” the first official said.

India’s food services sector consists of restaurants, quick-service brands, cloud kitchens and food delivery, while the food processing sector comprises packaged goods and manufacturing.

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Experts say these changes, while much-needed, require proactive and continuous compliance monitoring.

“These policies by the FSSAI are highly desirable and aim to improve the system. However, the key challenge lies in shifting the operational mindset of both food businesses and safety officials to work differently. For instance, the plan to remove registration requirements for small street vendors must not exclude them from the purview of food safety monitoring. Food safety officers at all levels must retain the responsibility of oversight and enforcement to prevent compromises on public health,” said Pawan Agarwal, former chief executive officer of FSSAI.

“Similarly, moving towards a permanent, perpetual licensing system instead of periodic renewals is a positive step for ease of doing business, but it must be paired with proactive, continuous compliance monitoring rather than reactive checks,” added Agarwal.

Ease of doing business

India’s food businesses welcomed the move.

A Tata Consumer Products spokesperson, in an emailed response, said, “FSSAI’s paradigm shift in licensing, especially the increase in turnover limits for different licensing categories, is a welcome step towards improving ease of doing business. The introduction of a perpetual licensing system will remove renewal-related complexities and paperwork, allowing businesses to focus more on safety and quality. “

“Tata Consumer Products views these measures as a significant shift from a licensing raj to a self-compliance-based framework,” the spokesperson added.

Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto declined to comment.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of the Union health and family welfare ministry and FSSAI on Saturday remained unanswered.

Also Read | FSSAI plans centralized food surveillance system, reducing state officers' role

“Moving to a permanent licensing system stops businesses from having to repeatedly apply for renewals, which frees up government officers to focus more on actual safety checks and responding to consumer complaints… While these changes make running a business easier, small street vendors must still follow basic cleanliness rules to keep the public safe,” said Subhaprada Nishtala, director and founding member of the Chamber for Advancement of Small & Medium Businesses (CASMB), a lobby for Indian MSMEs and food startups.

Akash Agrawalla, co-founder of ZOFF Foods, said, “The permanent licensing is the single biggest win here. The five-year renewal cycle was never really about food safety; it was a compliance tax…For a country where most food entrepreneurship starts at the kitchen or community level, this reduces a barrier to formalization. Where I'd urge caution: ease of entry without stronger enforcement on the quality side is a double-edged sword for the industry,” said Agrawalla.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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