India ends food licence renewals, raises turnover limits for businesses

New Delhi: The government has revamped food safety licensing norms for businesses by introducing perpetual validity for registrations and operational licences, eliminating the need for periodic renewals, in a sweeping reform aimed at boosting India's India’s $600-billion food economy.
The changes under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) framework remove the need for licence renewals every five years, easing compliance for over 6.7 million food businesses and startups in the country, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
The new FSSAI rules also bring street vendors, hawkers, mobile food operators, and localized carts into the formal fold by deeming those registered under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act of 2014 as compliant with the core Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006. According to the government, India has an estimated two million street food vendors, hawkers, mobile food trucks, and localized carts.