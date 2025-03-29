Industry
Recycled plastic, renewed worries: Packaging stares at 1 April deadline
Summary
- In 2022, The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had notified the Guidelines for Extended Producer Responsibility on plastic packaging. The targets on use of recycled plastic content were made applicable from FY25-26, three years after the notification of the EPR guidelines.
New Delhi: With days left for the debut of a rule mandating recycled content in plastic packaging, India's food packaging sector remains a work in progress.
