FTC targets ‘junk’ patent listings on Ozempic and other drugs
Liz Essley Whyte , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Apr 2024, 08:18 PM IST
SummaryThe antitrust cop says that the more than 300 patent listings stall generic competition, keeping prices high for diabetes drugs, inhalers and more.
The Federal Trade Commission is challenging hundreds of pharmaceutical patent listings in an effort to smooth the path to more affordable alternatives to brand-name drugs—including blockbusters such as Ozempic and Victoza.
