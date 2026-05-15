Fuel price hike: logistics, quick commerce and consumer firms brace for higher costs

The ₹3-per-litre rise in petrol and diesel prices is expected to increase supply chain costs across India, with logistics, quick commerce and consumer goods companies preparing for higher transport and delivery expenses amid weak demand and rising input costs.
Several companies Mint spoke to, including MilkyMist, iD Fresh Food, BigBasket, Zippee, The Organic World, ColdStar and StoveKraft, warned that prolonged high fuel prices could force them to rethink pricing strategies.
If fuel prices remain elevated for several quarters, companies across sectors may tighten free-delivery thresholds, reduce discounting, increase minimum order values, and limit ultra-fast deliveries in lower-density areas, experts and industry executives said.
The bellwether: long-haul trucking
According to Vijay Kumar of the Express Industry Council of India (EICI), an industry body representing India's courier and express logistics sector, long-haul trucking will be among the first segments to feel the impact, followed by the broader road transport network as diesel remains a key component in freight movement. “There will be a cost that will come in because fuel is critical to our flying power,” he said.