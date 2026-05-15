Fuel price hike: logistics, quick commerce and consumer firms brace for higher costs

Vaeshnavi KasthurilPriyamvada CSowmya Ramasubramanian
5 min read15 May 2026, 08:13 PM IST
logo
Quick commerce and food delivery firms are particularly vulnerable as they already function on thin margins. Photo: Bloomberg
Summary
A spike in fuel and input prices is squeezing margins for Indian consumer and logistics firms, potentially leading to higher product prices and delivery fees.

The 3-per-litre rise in petrol and diesel prices is expected to increase supply chain costs across India, with logistics, quick commerce and consumer goods companies preparing for higher transport and delivery expenses amid weak demand and rising input costs.

Several companies Mint spoke to, including MilkyMist, iD Fresh Food, BigBasket, Zippee, The Organic World, ColdStar and StoveKraft, warned that prolonged high fuel prices could force them to rethink pricing strategies.

If fuel prices remain elevated for several quarters, companies across sectors may tighten free-delivery thresholds, reduce discounting, increase minimum order values, and limit ultra-fast deliveries in lower-density areas, experts and industry executives said.

The bellwether: long-haul trucking

According to Vijay Kumar of the Express Industry Council of India (EICI), an industry body representing India's courier and express logistics sector, long-haul trucking will be among the first segments to feel the impact, followed by the broader road transport network as diesel remains a key component in freight movement. “There will be a cost that will come in because fuel is critical to our flying power,” he said.

Also Read | Global fast-food chains rewrite success recipes for India

Several logistics companies operating in long-distance freight transportation have limited ability to offset costs immediately as they are heavily dependent on fossil fuels, he added. The fuel hikes also come at a difficult time for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and exporters, which are already grappling with broader cost pressures.

Madhav Kasturia, chief executive of logistics firm Zippee, said, “Fuel typically contributes 20-30% of last-mile logistics operating expenses depending on delivery density and vehicle mix.” Such a price hike at scale would create a meaningful operational impact, he added.

The latest increase could raise overall last-mile delivery costs by around 2-5%, especially for high-frequency delivery networks handling lakhs of orders every day, he noted. While most delivery companies are likely to absorb the additional costs in the short term, prolonged exposure could eventually result in revised contracts, fuel adjustment clauses, and changes in delivery economics, Kasturia added.

EV cushion for some

Quick commerce platforms are also watching costs closely, although electric vehicle (EV) adoption is helping cushion some of the impact. BigBasket’s Aashutosh Taparia said the impact on its overall delivery cost structure is expected to remain relatively moderate because its delivery model relies on short distances and more than 40% of its deliveries are already fulfilled using EVs.

Taparia added that if fuel prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, the industry could gradually move towards optimising delivery fee structures or encouraging higher basket sizes to offset operating costs.

Also Read | Rapido raises $240 million led by Prosus at $3 billion valuation

Deloitte’s Anand Ramanathan noted that recent price hikes on top of existing cost pressures have created a “perfect storm” for consumer companies. This may shift consumer behaviour, with shoppers becoming more value-conscious and choosing cheaper alternatives. “Established brands may fare better than smaller D2C (direct-to-consumer) companies during this economic stress,” he said, adding that rising fuel prices could expedite the transition to EVs in logistics and delivery networks.

Wafer-thin margins

Those operating in quick commerce and food delivery are particularly vulnerable as they already function on thin margins. Other consumer goods companies are also evaluating the impact of higher transportation, packaging and commodity costs on profitability.

iD Fresh Food, which makes ready-to-cook packaged food items, is focusing on operational efficiencies across sourcing, manufacturing and distribution to manage cost pressures more effectively. “However, if there is a sustained increase in input costs, particularly in raw materials, packaging, and logistics, calibrated price increases may become inevitable in the future,” said Rajat Diwakar, chief executive of its India business.

K. Rathnam, chief executive of Dairy products maker Milky Mist, expressed similar concerns. The company has already seen a 17-25% increase in input costs such as packaging materials and other ingredients over the past few months, putting pressure on margins. Any “further increase in fuel price will have a cascading impact on all other input costs to the extent of 5-7%. This will impact margins and the industry may have to take modest price hikes in the same range,” he said.

Cold chain and perishable goods logistics companies are also seeing pressure on inventory planning and procurement costs. Sameer Varma, executive director at cold-chain logistics firm ColdStar Logistics, said both essential and non-essential stock critical to cold chain handling have been affected.

Also Read | Blinkit, Instamart may be entering normalization phase as growth moderates

“Stock of essentials and non-essentials that are critical to the cold chain handling of perishables have been affected. Prices are increasing by 12-18% and the period of validity of rates from the suppliers has been reduced as well,” Varma said.

“Operating cost inflation in commodities is trickling through in every direction. There are limited supplies and information about the market is not always available, so it can be difficult to find rates in real time. Planning in such an environment will take a very long time and need a lot of buffers,” he added.

Price hikes have begun

Meanwhile, large FMCG companies have already started raising prices as costs for fuel, packaging and food commodities continue to rise. Higher prices of edible oils, milk, wheat and crude-linked packaging materials have put further pressure on margins, with companies warning that prolonged inflation could slow demand recovery in the coming quarters.

Other D2C brands such as WellBe Foods and StoveKraft have also flagged similar inflationary pressures. While snacking brand WellBe Foods has seen its overall costs increase by 5-8% over the past two months, listed firm StoveKraft, which makes cooking appliances, has already implemented some price hikes in the first quarter.

Also Read | BigBasket’s quick-commerce rethink: profit trumps scale

The company has pre-booked significant input materials and secured arrangements with leading metal manufacturers to procure materials at the previous quarter’s pricing, reducing the impact of volatility, although any further increases will be passed on to customers, StoveKraft managing director Rajendra Gandhi said.

WellBe Foods is also evaluating a potential 6-8% increase in MRP across its snacking portfolio, founder Gaurav Manchanda said. He added that the company has increased bulk procurement to reduce volatility and ensure continuity of supply. On the logistics side, it is moving from multiple delivery points to a more consolidated structure to improve fuel efficiency while strengthening supplier relationships and improving demand forecasting.

About the Authors

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.