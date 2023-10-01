Fukrey 3, the multi-starrer comedy film marks the third instalment in the Fukrey franchise is performing well at the box office.

Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 3: The multi-starrer comedy film marks the third instalment in the Fukrey franchise performed well at the box office on Day 3.

The film raked in ₹11.67 crore based on early estimates on its third day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It accumulated a total of ₹28.30 crore after just three days in theatres. The comedy film had a good start on release day and opened to ₹8.82 crore on Thursday, but slowed a little decline on Friday, where it managed to collect ₹7.5 crore. The film's box office numbers picked up again on Saturday owing to long weekend.

Also read: Fukrey 3: From 'complete waste' to 'laugh riot'; see how netizens have reacted to Pankaj Tripathi's new movie The film's cast features multiple stars including Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics and fans.

Despite a 28.33 percent occupancy rate on Saturday, "Fukrey 3" outperformed other films released on the same day, such as Kangana Ranaut's "Chandramukhi 2" and Vivek Agnihotri's "The Vaccine War."

"Fukrey 3" is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Vipul Vig, with production by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film arrived six years after "Fukrey Returns" and a decade after the the first instalment.

Also read: The Vaccine War Box Office collection: Low opening should not bother Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri - here's why Originally slated for release on September 7, the film release date clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Hence, it was then pushed to December 1 but since "Salaar" release was delayed 'Fukrey' release date was decided to be September 28.

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat on Sunday posted a behind-the-scenes video from the Fukrey 3 poster shoot. In a post on Instagram, Pulkit shared the video and stated, “A lot goes behind the scenes. Mehnat to hai hi... mazaa bhi bohot hai .. when you have these fab people to work with! Dream team Fukrey 3."

