NEW DELHI: Patients may no longer be forced to buy an entire strip of tablets or capsules when they need only one or a few of them.
No more full strips: India plans rule for sale of loose tablets; pharmacies raise concerns
SummaryThe Drugs Controller General of India proposes a new norm, driven by public demand, to allow pharmacies to dispense exact medicine quantities, aiming to cut patient costs and reduce wastage.
NEW DELHI: Patients may no longer be forced to buy an entire strip of tablets or capsules when they need only one or a few of them.
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