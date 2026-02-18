Mint Explainer | Why fund houses and private equity firms are eyeing greenfield BOT highway projects again
Revised concession terms and improved traffic growth are attracting long-term capital back to greenfield highway projects in India. After a decline in investor interest, institutional participation is expected to increase, potentially enhancing project oversight and ensuring better risk management.
Reworked concession terms, stronger traffic growth and falling yields on operational assets are nudging long-term capital back toward construction-linked road bets. After staying away from construction-risk projects for almost a decade, fund houses and private equity firms are re-evaluating greenfield build-operate-transfer (BOT) highway projects in India.