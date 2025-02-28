Funding woes threaten farm water tech startups, say experts

“The challenge isn’t demand—India’s water crisis and agricultural inefficiencies are real—but the long adoption cycles and monetisation hurdles make investors hesitant. ⁠Many startups in the space have ended up becoming reliant on government and multilateral agency-run schemes, sops, and grants—funding sources that have slowed down. Impact investors have also failed to raise LP capital at the rates they did during the 2020-2022 peak, which has cut off capital to some of these companies," said Sinha.