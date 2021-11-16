Future dispute: Amazon versus Ambani makes for a cranky board

An Amazon spokesperson refused to comment, though it’s not quite clear how the Seattle-based firm could have misled Future Retail’s board, which received advice from its own lawyers. It’s also not immediately obvious if the directors’ letter reveals something entirely new. In its partial award last month, the Singapore arbitration tribunal dealt with the issue of alleged misrepresentation by Amazon at length. Amazon “had not hid its interest in Future Retail" from the Indian competition authority, the panel said, adding that the “negative, protective, special and material rights" that would accrue to Amazon were disclosed, as well as the fact that the proposed combination also included Future Retail.

