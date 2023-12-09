Future of Fossil Fuels at Stake in Homestretch of Climate Talks
Matthew Dalton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Dec 2023, 04:56 PM IST
SummaryOne draft agreement calls for a “phase out” of all burning of coal, natural gas and oil; producers argue the focus should be on emissions.
DUBAI—Fossil-fuel producers are fighting an existential battle here in the final stretch of the United Nations climate conference against countries that want to end the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.
