Video pitch, assessment, socials scan—hiring goes beyond CVs

Why look beyond a CV

Karanth said the old model of reading a CV and making a judgment from that alone is no longer enough for the kind of hiring companies now want to do. The shift is also being driven by the need to assess soft skills, especially in sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), where communication, judgment and behavioural fit matter as much as technical competence. In these roles, recruiters want to know how a candidate interacts, handles conflict and works with customers or teams—factors a CV can't list. That gap is one reason why assessments are gaining ground across industries.