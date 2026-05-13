Video pitch, assessment, socials scan—hiring goes beyond CVs

As artificial intelligence (AI) makes resumes increasingly polished and tailored for automated hiring systems, recruiters are rethinking how much a traditional curriculum vitae (CV) really reveals about a candidate. Hiring teams are now leaning more on assessments, video introductions and digital footprints to judge skills, communication and workplace fit, reflecting a wider shift in hiring.
The discussion is being shaped by a simple concern: If AI tools can make every resume look polished and application tracking system (ATS) friendly, do they still tell recruiters anything meaningful about the candidate? For many hiring teams, the answer is now no.
“AI is making CVs look almost identical, which puts more pressure on hiring managers and reduces the value of the resume as a standalone hiring tool,” said Kamal Karanth, cofounder of specialist staffing firm Xpheno. In his view, the ATS process has turned into a kind of “CV dump,” where applications are collected and filtered, but not always understood in a useful way. That is why assessments are becoming more important, especially when companies want to judge real ability, instead of just reading claims in a document.