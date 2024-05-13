Future problems for private lending will start today

One development drawing attention has been an increasing use of what are known as payments-in-kind, or PIKs, in private-credit lending. This allows a borrower to pay a loan with things like additional debt rather than cash—which can be viewed as a worrisome sign of a cash shortage, or a crucial form of flexibility to avoid far worse outcomes. The percentage of certain large new direct-lending loans with PIKs was 9.4% over the past six months, up from 6.2% back in 2021, according to Lincoln.