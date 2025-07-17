Mint Explainer: Will FY26 be a washout year for the IT services industry?
Shelley Singh 6 min read 17 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Summary
The latest earnings reports reveal a turbulent time for IT services, with companies grappling with tariff impacts and shifting client demands. What lies ahead for the industry in FY26?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Early results from the first quarter point to a challenging and even unpredictable roadmap ahead for the $280 billion IT business, driven by cautious client spending, tariff-related headwinds, geopolitics and more. While companies are putting up a brave front, these could cast a long shadow on this fiscal year. Mint breaks it down.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story