Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is earning ₹10 crore on second weekdays on an average that “no other Indian film has amassed", stated Zee Studios. However, the film has slowed down a little compared to its first week but still boasts the highest single-day numbers among the other films currently running in theatres.

Early estimates suggest that it brought in ₹8.20 crore on its 14th day, August 24, according to Sacnilk. During its first 14 days in theatres, the film earned Rs. 418.90 crore as it moves towards ₹500 crore one day at a time. Also read: Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 13: Sunny Deol's blockbuster all set to cross ₹420 crore Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the success of "Gadar 2" on Twitter on August 23, expressing his confidence that the film will continue to excel at the box office. He noted that "Gadar 2" has already crossed the ₹400-crore mark and is poised to challenge the records of "Baahubali 2" and "Pathaan" in terms of box office earnings in India.As of now, "Pathaan" holds the record as the highest domestic grosser with collections of ₹543.05 crore while "Baahubali 2" boasts a lifetime domestic collection of ₹510.99 crore.

Gadar 2 had amassed ₹284.63 crore in the first week itself after opening on August 11 at ₹40 crore. Its highest single-day collection of ₹55.4 crore came on Independence Day. The earnings went below ₹10 crore for the first time on Thursday.

Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma and features the original cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Charanjeet Singh, respectively. The film also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, and Rakesh Bedi.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, set during the partition of India in 1947. It follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son (Utkarsh Sharma), who has been captured in Pakistan. The story is set in 1971.