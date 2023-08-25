Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 14: Sunny Deol film moves towards ₹430 crore mark1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Gadar 2 has slowed down a little compared to its first week but still boasts the highest single-day numbers among the other films currently running in theatres.
Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is earning ₹10 crore on second weekdays on an average that “no other Indian film has amassed", stated Zee Studios. However, the film has slowed down a little compared to its first week but still boasts the highest single-day numbers among the other films currently running in theatres.
Gadar 2 had amassed ₹284.63 crore in the first week itself after opening on August 11 at ₹40 crore. Its highest single-day collection of ₹55.4 crore came on Independence Day. The earnings went below ₹10 crore for the first time on Thursday.
Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma and features the original cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Charanjeet Singh, respectively. The film also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, and Rakesh Bedi.
Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, set during the partition of India in 1947. It follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son (Utkarsh Sharma), who has been captured in Pakistan. The story is set in 1971.