Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 14: Sunny Deol film moves towards 430 crore mark

Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 14: Sunny Deol film moves towards 430 crore mark

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Gadar 2 has slowed down a little compared to its first week but still boasts the highest single-day numbers among the other films currently running in theatres.

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is earning 10 crore on second weekdays on an average that “no other Indian film has amassed", stated Zee Studios. However, the film has slowed down a little compared to its first week but still boasts the highest single-day numbers among the other films currently running in theatres.

Early estimates suggest that it brought in 8.20 crore on its 14th day, August 24, according to Sacnilk. During its first 14 days in theatres, the film earned Rs. 418.90 crore as it moves towards 500 crore one day at a time.

Also read: Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 13: Sunny Deol's blockbuster all set to cross 420 crore

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the success of "Gadar 2" on Twitter on August 23, expressing his confidence that the film will continue to excel at the box office. He noted that "Gadar 2" has already crossed the 400-crore mark and is poised to challenge the records of "Baahubali 2" and "Pathaan" in terms of box office earnings in India.As of now, "Pathaan" holds the record as the highest domestic grosser with collections of 543.05 crore while "Baahubali 2" boasts a lifetime domestic collection of 510.99 crore.

Gadar 2 had amassed 284.63 crore in the first week itself after opening on August 11 at 40 crore. Its highest single-day collection of 55.4 crore came on Independence Day. The earnings went below 10 crore for the first time on Thursday.

Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma and features the original cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Charanjeet Singh, respectively. The film also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, and Rakesh Bedi.

Also read: After Chandrayaan-3's success, Japan's space agency set to send rocket to Moon on Sunday. Here's what you should know

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, set during the partition of India in 1947. It follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son (Utkarsh Sharma), who has been captured in Pakistan. The story is set in 1971.

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST
