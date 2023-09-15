Gadar 2 box office collection: Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has experienced a significant drop in its box office performance after a remarkable five-week run, especially following the release of "Jawan."

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its thirty-fifth day in theaters, Gadar 2 secured a net earning of ₹0.50 crore in India bringing its total collection in India to ₹517.28 crore. Additionally, it recorded a 15.48% occupancy rate for Hindi screenings on Thursday, September 14. Also read: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2; becomes fastest film to cross ₹ 450 crore Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared figures of 'Gadar 2' business over the weeks on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that despite facing strong competition from "Jawan," Gadar2 maintained a steady performance throughout its fifth week. In Week 1, it earned ₹284.63 crore, followed by ₹134.47 crore in Week 2, ₹63.35 crore in Week 3, and ₹27.55 crore in Week 4. Even in Week 5, it managed to secure ₹7.28 crore in earnings. Altogether, the film has accumulated a total of ₹517.28 crore in India.

"Gadar 2," the sequel to the 2001 film "Gadar Ek Prem Katha," was made on a budget of ₹60 crore, according to director Anil Sharma. He previously mentioned that Sunny Deol reduced his fee for the movie due to budget constraints, and they did not use extensive visual effects due to budget limitations. "Gadar 2" is the biggest hit of Sunny Deol's career.

Directed by Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2" faced competition from Rajinikanth's "Jailer" and Akshay Kumar's "OMG 2." In just one week, "Gadar 2" amassed a whopping ₹284.63 crore in India, while "OMG 2" earned ₹85.05 crore. "Gadar 2" is now striving to surpass the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," which holds the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film with ₹543.05 crore in domestic net earnings, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. "Gadar 2" is still approximately ₹26 crore away from surpassing "Pathaan."