Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 35: Sunny Deol starrer struggles to surpass ‘Pathaan’ record with falling earnings1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:49 PM IST
‘Gadar 2’ faces drop in box office performance but remains biggest hit of Sunny Deol's career.
Gadar 2 box office collection: Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has experienced a significant drop in its box office performance after a remarkable five-week run, especially following the release of "Jawan."
"Gadar 2," the sequel to the 2001 film "Gadar Ek Prem Katha," was made on a budget of ₹60 crore, according to director Anil Sharma. He previously mentioned that Sunny Deol reduced his fee for the movie due to budget constraints, and they did not use extensive visual effects due to budget limitations. "Gadar 2" is the biggest hit of Sunny Deol's career.
Directed by Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2" faced competition from Rajinikanth's "Jailer" and Akshay Kumar's "OMG 2." In just one week, "Gadar 2" amassed a whopping ₹284.63 crore in India, while "OMG 2" earned ₹85.05 crore. "Gadar 2" is now striving to surpass the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," which holds the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film with ₹543.05 crore in domestic net earnings, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. "Gadar 2" is still approximately ₹26 crore away from surpassing "Pathaan."