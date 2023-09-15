Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 35: Sunny Deol starrer struggles to surpass ‘Pathaan’ record with falling earnings

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:49 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

‘Gadar 2’ faces drop in box office performance but remains biggest hit of Sunny Deol's career.

‘Gadar 2’ faces drop in box office performance with aims to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record faltering.

Gadar 2 box office collection: Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has experienced a significant drop in its box office performance after a remarkable five-week run, especially following the release of "Jawan."

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its thirty-fifth day in theaters, Gadar 2 secured a net earning of 0.50 crore in India bringing its total collection in India to 517.28 crore. Additionally, it recorded a 15.48% occupancy rate for Hindi screenings on Thursday, September 14.

Also read: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2; becomes fastest film to cross 450 crore

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared figures of 'Gadar 2' business over the weeks on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that despite facing strong competition from "Jawan," Gadar2 maintained a steady performance throughout its fifth week. In Week 1, it earned 284.63 crore, followed by 134.47 crore in Week 2, 63.35 crore in Week 3, and 27.55 crore in Week 4. Even in Week 5, it managed to secure 7.28 crore in earnings. Altogether, the film has accumulated a total of 517.28 crore in India.

Also read: Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol’s movie beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2 to enter elite list of Top 10 Indian movies

"Gadar 2," the sequel to the 2001 film "Gadar Ek Prem Katha," was made on a budget of 60 crore, according to director Anil Sharma. He previously mentioned that Sunny Deol reduced his fee for the movie due to budget constraints, and they did not use extensive visual effects due to budget limitations. "Gadar 2" is the biggest hit of Sunny Deol's career.

Directed by Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2" faced competition from Rajinikanth's "Jailer" and Akshay Kumar's "OMG 2." In just one week, "Gadar 2" amassed a whopping 284.63 crore in India, while "OMG 2" earned 85.05 crore. "Gadar 2" is now striving to surpass the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," which holds the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film with 543.05 crore in domestic net earnings, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. "Gadar 2" is still approximately 26 crore away from surpassing "Pathaan."

