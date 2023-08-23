Gadar 2, Jailer contest on box office; mint over 400 crore each in 13 days

Be it Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 or RajiniKanth's Jailer, it's a clash of titans in the cinema theatres, however, the box office is smiling and thanking the duo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The year 2023 has been overall kind to box office, be it Pathaan, Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar, Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Adipurush, Varisu, The Kerala Story, 2018, Vaathi, Dasara, Carry on Jatta 3, Kali Jotta, Baipan Bhaari Deva, and more.

And now, two movies -- one by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and another by RajiniKanth's Jailer -- are making the rounds. Both the movies have crossed the earning marks of ₹400 crore.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned 12.10 Cr India net on its twelfth day, and in total its domestic collection reached ₹400.7 crore.

On the contrary, Rajinikanth's Jailer performed well in its first 12 days at the box office and earned ₹287.30 crore in the domestic market. On its thirteenth day for all languages, Jailer earned ₹4.70 crore. The movie's 13 days worldwide collection stood at ₹523.40 crore.

About Gadar 2:

This is sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and directed by Anil Sharma, where film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are in the lead roles. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, captured in Pakistan.

About Jailer:

Jailer is a movie where Rajinikanth (Muthuvel Pandian), a retired jailer goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. However, the road leads to a bit darker place and complex situation starts to take place.