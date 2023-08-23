Hello User
Gadar 2, Jailer contest on box office; mint over 400 crore each in 13 days

Gadar 2, Jailer contest on box office; mint over 400 crore each in 13 days

1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:13 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The two movies -- one by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and another by Rajinikanth's Jailer -- are making the rounds. Both the movies have crossed the earning marks of 400 crore.

Gadar 2 starcast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel during a live performance

Be it Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 or RajiniKanth's Jailer, it's a clash of titans in the cinema theatres, however, the box office is smiling and thanking the duo.

The year 2023 has been overall kind to box office, be it Pathaan, Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar, Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Adipurush, Varisu, The Kerala Story, 2018, Vaathi, Dasara, Carry on Jatta 3, Kali Jotta, Baipan Bhaari Deva, and more.

And now, two movies -- one by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and another by RajiniKanth's Jailer -- are making the rounds. Both the movies have crossed the earning marks of 400 crore.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned 12.10 Cr India net on its twelfth day, and in total its domestic collection reached 400.7 crore.

On the contrary, Rajinikanth's Jailer performed well in its first 12 days at the box office and earned 287.30 crore in the domestic market. On its thirteenth day for all languages, Jailer earned 4.70 crore. The movie's 13 days worldwide collection stood at 523.40 crore.

About Gadar 2:

This is sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and directed by Anil Sharma, where film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are in the lead roles. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, captured in Pakistan.

About Jailer:

Jailer is a movie where Rajinikanth (Muthuvel Pandian), a retired jailer goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. However, the road leads to a bit darker place and complex situation starts to take place.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ cast includes Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. It also features Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 04:52 PM IST
