Firms prep Article 19 challenge to gaming ban at Karnataka HC this week
The appeal will cite Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution, arguing that the law violates the right to profession and fails to distinguish between games of skill and chance.
New Delhi: At least five parties are planning to file an appeal against the law that completely banned the multi-billion-dollar industry last week, seeking recourse by citing Article 19 of the Constitution at the Karnataka High Court, three people aware of the matter told Mint.