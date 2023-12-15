Gaming cos get no relief in SC on tax claims exceeding Rs1 trillion

NEW DELHI :The Supreme Court declined to grant a stay order on show-cause notices issued by tax authorities to online gaming companies, and adjourned the hearing to 8 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), along with gaming companies including Play Games24x7 and Head Digital Works, had petitioned against retrospective goods and services tax (GST) claims collectively exceeding Rs1 trillion.

With the petition for a stay declined, the companies fear more such notices could be issued even as the legal debate on gambling versus skill-based online gaming remains unsettled.

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud refused to issue a notice on the gaming industry’s appeal, noting that the government’s counsels, headed by additional solicitor general N Venkataraman, had not yet received a copy of their petition.

Senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing on behalf of EGF and the gaming firms, urged the court to provide interim protection restraining tax authorities from issuing further notices until the matter is heard again.

"Companies are not being taxed on just their earnings—(the authorities) are also including entry amounts played repeatedly by users, including their winnings," Salve said.

This, he argued, exceeded the turnovers of the gaming firms by several times.

“For a company that filed a turnover of Rs1,000 crore in one year, the tax demands being made go up to nearly Rs15,000 crore. Companies are also being asked to respond shortly, but this can push the companies towards bankruptcy," Salve said.

Games24x7 declined to respond to a text query on the ongoing petition. An EGF spokesperson could not be reached immediately.

On 27 September, Mint reported that the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) was in the process of issuing notices with respect to retrospective GST claims for the previous five fiscal years, amounting to nearly Rs1.5 trillion.

Games24x7, according to three industry officials who requested anonymity, faces a projected tax claim of up to Rs20,000 crore.

An industry official who works with multiple gaming firms facing similar petitions said that while the apex court's refusal to issue a stay on further DGGI tax claims was "not a major setback", companies will look for respite from the overall tax burden when further hearings commence next month.

But “this also leaves the scope open for further tax claims, even though there is no constitutional provision for retrospective tax claims of this nature," the official said.

“The DGGI continues to not recognize the difference between gambling and skill-based online gaming, even though the final three weeks leading up to the next hearing shouldn’t see too many further such notices."

As at the end of October, 71 show-cause notices had been issued to gaming firms amounting to cumulative tax claims of Rs1.12 trillion, the ministry of finance said in a response to Parliament on 6 December.

The GST claims saga began with DGGI’s Rs21,000-crore tax claim against Bengaluru-based online gaming startup Gameskraft. The Karnataka High Court ruled in favour of the company in a landmark verdict, following which DGGI appealed at the Supreme Court. The apex court stayed the high court’s verdict.

