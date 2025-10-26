Gaming firm JetSynthesys enters concert business with Lucky Ali’s India tour
As the concerts business booms in India, more companies are investing in a live events vertical. These include gaming firms like JetSynthesys and Nodwin, delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy, and music & entertainment companies like Saregama India.
MUMBAI : Esports and gaming major JetSynthesys is the latest company to enter the concert production business. Its live events vertical JetAlive will produce Re:Sound, singer Lucky Ali’s latest India tour, beginning January 2026.
