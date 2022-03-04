Gangubai Kathiawadi’ brings cheer to overseas box office

Trade website Box Office India said Gangubai performed better than the last big-ticket Bollywood release '83 in several mass markets and while cities like Mumbai were always expected to bring in good numbers, central and eastern India and Andhra Pradesh have also done well, especially despite the release of a big Telugu film, Bheemla Nayak, for the latter. Despite the 50% capacity limit in several states, at Rs. 10 crore, it opened higher than Bhatt’s other solo hit Raazi that had made Rs. 7.33 crore when released in 2018, and was also the third-highest opening day post covid for a Hindi film, after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (Rs. 26.29 crore) and ’83 (Rs. 12.64 crore). The last two, however, had the advantage of releasing on holiday weekends such as Diwali and Christmas.