Gangubai Kathiawadi’ brings cheer to overseas box office

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi that is seeing its domestic box office collections grow thanks to positive word-of-mouth, has also brought cheer to the overseas movie market. In its opening weekend, the Alia Bhatt-starrer made £ 243,853 (Rs. 2.46 crore) in the UK, A$ 376,223 (Rs. 2.04 crore) in Australia, NZ$ 62,483 (Rs. 31.63 lakh) in New Zealand, € 21,851 (Rs. 18.44 lakh) in Germany besides crossing the $ 1 million (Rs. 7.50 crore) mark in North America.
Trade website Box Office India said Gangubai performed better than the last big-ticket Bollywood release '83 in several mass markets and while cities like Mumbai were always expected to bring in good numbers, central and eastern India and Andhra Pradesh have also done well, especially despite the release of a big Telugu film, Bheemla Nayak, for the latter. Despite the 50% capacity limit in several states, at Rs. 10 crore, it opened higher than Bhatt’s other solo hit Raazi that had made Rs. 7.33 crore when released in 2018, and was also the third-highest opening day post covid for a Hindi film, after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (Rs. 26.29 crore) and ’83 (Rs. 12.64 crore). The last two, however, had the advantage of releasing on holiday weekends such as Diwali and Christmas.
While single-screen operators in the Hindi heartland were confident that Gangubai Kathiawadi would draw huge crowds, some critics had feared the film directed by Bhansali, known for hits such as Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, appears to be a niche and experimental film and may not be meant for a mass-market audience. It also had to compete with Tamil action film Valimai that was not only expected to dominate most of south India, with early shows in Tamil Nadu and Kerala already sold out the dubbed Hindi version of the movie was also likely to set the box office ringing.
