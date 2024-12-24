Industry
What lies ahead for GCCs in India after a pivotal year
howindialives.com 3 min read 24 Dec 2024, 11:23 AM IST
SummaryGlobal capability centres, which started as cost centres, have established themselves as key hubs for MNCs. Competition for talent could soon turn into competition for business.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For global capability centres (GCCs) in India, 2024 was a pivotal year.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less