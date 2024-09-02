Industry
Buy now, pay how? Inside the worrying surge in India’s household debt
howindialives.com 8 min read 02 Sep 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Summary
- Over the last few years, fintech business models, such as ‘buy now, pay later’, have enabled easier retail loans. Non-banks targeted young borrowers, who splurged more and more on vehicles and consumer durables. Credit card loans have shot up, too. What are the implications?
New Delhi: In July, SBI Cards, the third-largest credit card issuer in the country, saw its non-performing assets rise for the first quarter of the current financial year. Provisions for write-offs rose by ₹51 crore from the previous quarter, while write-offs themselves rose by ₹105 crore over the same period.
