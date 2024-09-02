Buy now, pay how? Inside the worrying surge in India’s household debt

What Chakravorty said later in the call was worrying. He was asked a question on whether he saw any patterns in customer defaults, or whether defaults were especially strong for specific types of customers or ‘cohorts’ (for example, newer customers versus more established ones who have held an SBI Card for many years). To this, Chakravorty replied: “We find that the delinquency is moving across the segment. There is still no cohort identifiable. While, if we talk about vintage, we have seen accounts which have been doing well for the last four to five years also suddenly become delinquent. And the behaviour part is very unique. Once this account becomes delinquent, PDD [past due date], not a single penny comes. And that’s when we go for collection efforts, we largely find that there has been a lifetime event that has happened. That is one. Another is that, if you leave aside vintage, we have found the delinquencies going across salary, going across self-employed, going across tiers of cities."