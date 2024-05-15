Gemini v GPT: India under sharp focus as Google woos developers
Google went on the AI offensive by plastering its AI model and tool, Gemini, on every consumer platform. India, with a massive user base for popular Google services such as Android, Gmail and Chrome, will be key for it to be noticed by developers—and in turn, monetizable enterprises.
Much of Google’s success or failure in generative artificial intelligence (AI) will hinge on how its India market fares in the immediate future. This was a common refrain among developers, consultants and analysts alike, even as Google CEO Sundar Pichai spent two hours on Tuesday convincing the world that the search giant was not passé in the race for generative GenAI supremacy.