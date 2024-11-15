Industry
Fashion is going green, but the journey is slow
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 15 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- With the fast fashion industry poised to touch $50 billion by FY31, the shift to sustainable clothing is likely to be full of hurdles.
As consumers realize the grave impact of fast fashion on the environment, a host of sustainable clothing brands like Virgio, Nicobar, and No Nasties have emerged in the last few years, aiming to influence users to opt for upcycled and climate-friendly clothing.
