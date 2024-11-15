“Fashion is the second most polluting industry after automobiles. It always flew under the radar because of the glitz and glamour associated with it. But today the consumers and policymakers are looking at it differently. The new consumer is making choices which are more climate friendly and regulators across the world are pushing the industry to clean up," said Joono Simon, founder of Un Denim, a Bengaluru-based apparel brand that sells upcycled denim products.