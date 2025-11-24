Gen Z is obsessed with weddings. Brands are cashing in.
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 5 min read 24 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The young are dressing up to be guests at fictional weddings, complete with fake dulhas and dulhans. Brands are following them to the mandap.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Visit India in late October or early November, and you will inevitably stumble upon the familiar sounds of the dhol, the glare of wedding lights and the unmistakable chaos of a baraat inching its way through a street. This is the start of India’s peak wedding season that typically lasts until May.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story