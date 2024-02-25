Industry
GenAI is a force multiplier for human capability. And India is the testbed
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 25 Feb 2024, 02:33 PM IST
SummaryHarnessing the power of generative artificial intelligence in India would be powerful for the rest of the world, says Jacky Wright, chief technology and platform officer at McKinsey & Co.
BENGALURU : Artificial intelligence and generative AI, or GenAI, will inevitably disrupt existing roles, but that will also mean the emergence of new roles. McKinsey & Co.’s research, in fact, predicts that tech jobs will grow by 14% across all industries by 2032. For CEOs and other senior corporate leaders, that would mean thinking about the future of work with technology as a core element of everything they do, says Jacky Wright, McKinsey’s first-ever chief technology and platform officer.
