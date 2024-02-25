GenAI is a force multiplier for human capability. And India is the testbed

Is there a need for a chief AI officer, given that in many companies this role would overlap with the existing roles of a chief information officer, chief technology officer, chief data officer, chief digital officer, and even chief marketing officer?

AI will be at the core of everything we do. So while we may need someone at the helm who understands the emergence of the technologies, every leader has to have the innate ability to understand the impact of GenAI within their function and practice. But I'm not so sure that we need a chief AI Officer. We have roles that emerge out of this such as risk ethics, which now must be a core part of the C-Suite, which was not the case earlier.