Industry
Generic Weight Loss Drugs Boosted by UK Approval for Biocon
SummaryBiocon Ltd. is pivoting to anti-obesity therapies as patents for the blockbuster medications start to expire, unleashing a wave of generic supply for the global weight-loss market that’s expected to touch $100 billion by 2030.
Biocon Ltd. is pivoting to anti-obesity therapies as patents for the blockbuster medications start to expire, unleashing a wave of generic supply for the global weight-loss market that’s expected to touch $100 billion by 2030.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more