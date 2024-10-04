Genomic medicines can cost $3m a dose. How to make them affordable
Summary
- The treatments are marvels of innovation. Their pricing must be inventive, too
Many diseases are the result of choice or circumstance: an unhealthy way of life, toxic living conditions or a chance encounter with a virus or bacterium. Others are predestined—because they are written in the genes. Millions of people worldwide suffer from the most common genetic diseases, such as sickle-cell anaemia or thalassemia, two blood disorders. A long tail of rarer conditions each afflict an unfortunate few, who add up to many millions in total.