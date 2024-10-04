Genomic medicines can cost $3m a dose. How to make them affordable

Governments can, however, use their clout in other ways. They can streamline regulatory systems to make it easier for other firms to enter the market. They can also offer financial incentives, such as tax credits, vouchers or prizes, for the invention of rival treatments. Drug development already benefits from substantial public support through research funding, tax incentives and patent protections. These medicines all ultimately derive from Nobel-prizewinning discoveries guided by curiosity, not profit. Thanks to public investment in breakthrough technologies, as well as private risk-taking, gene therapies can now perform wonders. Another wave of publicly funded research and initiative may now be needed to perform the same magic for less money.