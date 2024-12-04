Genomic testing players like RIL's Strand eye tier-2, 3 markets as demand grows

Cancer burden

India's cancer burden is growing at an alarming rate. According to an EY-FICCI report from 2022, cancer incidence rates have increased at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2015 to 2020. In 2022, about 20 lakh cases were documented, although the real incidence is estimated to be 1.5 to three times higher. According to projections, the cancer burden in India could exceed 45 lakh new cases within the next 5-6 years. The report highlighted that awareness and screenings for major types of cancer were dismally low in the country.