As China tightens grip, German wind majors look to India for rare earth magnets
With China controlling most rare earth magnet supplies, German offshore wind players are in early talks to assess India’s manufacturing potential.
NEW DELHI : Germany’s offshore wind industry, rattled by China’s grip over rare earth magnets, is beginning to look beyond Beijing—and India has emerged as a possible alternative. As geopolitical risks mount and supply chains come under strain, German companies are exploring whether India can help diversify sourcing of a critical input for Europe’s clean energy push, according to two people aware of the discussions.