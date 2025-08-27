Retail mutual funds shunned Gift City. That's starting to change
27 Aug 2025
Gift City lets financial services to non-residents and residents, including institutions and retail investors, in foreign currency. So far, most funds launched there have been non-retail products from hedge funds or long-only funds. But that's beginning to change, thanks to clarity given by govt.
Asset managers have started showing interest in launching schemes for retail investors in GIFT City after the government provided tax clarity.
